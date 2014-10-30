How Two Game Fans Became Developers On LittleBigPlanet 3

If you don’t make video games, the process can seem downright mystifying. How do you become a game developer? Depending on which part of the process you’re interested in, you probably learn to code, go to school to study the elements of design, acquire high-end computers capable of creating the sort of games that you want to make, apply for highly competitive jobs at studios that produce the big games, or work your way up the ladder at smaller companies in the hope that you can land on the radar of one of the big guys. Something like that, right?

Maybe for some, that’s how it works. But increasingly, the process of breaking into games is as individualistic as the process of breaking into other creative fields–have a passion, follow it, and try to make great things, even if just for yourself and your circle. That’s something that several of the developers of Sumo Digital’s LittleBigPlanet 3 have been stunned to learn, as they’ve worked their way up from fans of the game–a puzzle-based platform game that stars an anthropomorphized fabric character with button eyes and a zipper up his stomach called SackBoy–to developers working in Sumo’s Sheffield, U.K., office.

Caryn Gaulden was a graphic designer at Milwaukee’s Shepherd Express alternative paper, while David Dino was a risk analyst at a Los Angeles hospital when they got the call that they could transform their hobby to their careers. Here are the lessons they learned about how you go from being a fan to being at the creative controls.





“I’d had a Playstation 3 for a while, and I’d been playing a couple of different games, and I wanted something new,” Gaulden explains. “I knew nothing about LittleBigPlanet except that I thought SackBoy was cute. They sold me on his adorableness.”

Hooked by cuteness, Gaulden soon discovered that, while she enjoyed story mode, what she really loved about the LittleBigPlanet series was something she didn’t even know the game had when she purchased it: An in-game editor that allowed her to develop user-generated content.

She had no experience working on games, but she found that she could keep up with the learning curve. “There were things I had to learn–fundamentals in the game that you have to pick up before you can connect the dots further up the chain of skills. The Internet was a fantastic resource for that,” she recalls. She started frequenting fansites where users who knew what they were doing were generous with their time (and their critiques) and after about four months, she created her first level that was, as she describes it, “passable.”