How “Scorpion’s” Writers Made A Bunch Of Computer Dorks Likable

Whether you believe the backstory or not , CBS’s new hacker drama, Scorpion, undoubtedly has a lot of big personalities involved. The problem is, how do you make a general audience fall for a mishmash group of socially challenged computer dorks?

Executive producer Scooter Braun, speaking at the 2014 Techmanity conference with Scorpion star Robert Patrick, and the show’s inspiration, Walter O’Brien, says the key is focusing less on the feats of technology and more about characters finding their place.





“You want to appeal to all people, and some people won’t think a show called Scorpion is for them,” Braun said. “You hear it’s a show about geniuses, but really it’s a show about trying to fit in and finding a community where you belong. All these people who have been looking for a place and finding somewhere to fit in are finding Walter and his team, and that’s pretty cool.”

