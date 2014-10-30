advertisement
How To Design A Truly Terrifying Haunted House

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Co.Design reporter Shaunacy Ferro learned the design tricks behind Terror Behind the Walls, the haunted house created at Pennsylvania’s Eastern State Penitentiary. And Fast Company’s John Paul Titlow took the plunge (armed with his camera) and lived to tell the tale. Read the full article here.

