Just Watch It: The History Of Nike In 3 Minutes

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

The team behind Portland-based Nike’s marketing has been coming up with innovative ads since 23-year-old graphic designer Carolyn Davidson invented The Swoosh in 1971 (she was paid $35, but don’t worry, she received stock options later). Watch the video above to see the evolution of the sports brand named after a victorious goddess, from the very first “Just Do It” ad to the crowning of His Airness, Michael Jordan.

