The Most Honest Ebola Coverage You’ll Ever See

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

How much do you really know about Ebola, and how it impacts you directly? In this video, Fast Company senior editor Jason Feifer challenges everything you’ve ever read or watched about the disease. Afterward, please share this valuable information using hashtag #29thFloor.

