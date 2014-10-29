What Major Brands Really Think About Innovation

In today’s innovate or die business climate, how can brands harness the power of new ideas and creativity to make an impact on the bottom line? To find out, we talked to a number of brand executives from large companies like L’Oreal and IBM as well as smaller ones like Yotel and Pret a Manger.

One of most striking things that quickly became apparent is how much noise and confusion surrounds the topic of innovation. It’s an exciting discipline but one that attracts a lot of contradictory ideas and perceptions. Here are five myths these brands helped us bust:

Only one third of professionals we surveyed define innovation as large, infrequent new products, services, or changes to the brand. Innovation means more than just “game changing” new product launches.

At IBM Europe, innovation leader Charlotte Newton distinguishes between “invention,” which might come from an R&D department, and “innovation,” which delivers value by deploying new ideas or existing ideas within a new context. Innovation is only innovation when it results in meaningful change and delivers value to the customer.

Indeed, often the highest return on investment for innovation comes from continuous improvements on existing products or services. Gorkem Gulan, merchandising and product manager at Nike, shared one example of this kind of ongoing innovation: the Pegasus running shoe. The style has seen over 30 different iterations–-every year a new version with new features and performance attributes is released. The result? It’s been Nike’s most popular running sneaker over the last 30 years.

Despite the compelling vision that innovation happens in moments of genius while you’re lying on beanbags in an open-plan office, the majority of the companies we spoke to apply a clear structure and process to the discipline. “You need the structure to go from a small and passionate team to showcasing [an idea] to the CTO,” said Jonathan Gabbai, Head of International Mobile Products for Ebay, which holds an annual internal Innovation Expo to showcase ideas from across the business.

Almost always the innovation strategy is defined by senior management. At Pret A Manger, a long term strategic vision and structure sets the annual operating objective and supports several innovation initiatives. “Within this we are constantly looking to innovate against our long term core proposition of freshly prepared, good natural food attracting time poor customers who value quality and convenience,” said Mark Palmer, Group Marketing Director at Pret A Manger. Growing the breakfast trade, for instance, was a strategy defined from the top. It was under this strategic direction that the team launched oatmeal six years ago–a smash hit. Innovation can flourish, then, within a defined structure.