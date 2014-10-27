Microsoft Offers Unlimited OneDrive Storage To Office 365 Subscribers

Microsoft has announced unlimited OneDrive storage for Office 365 subscribers. This move comes four months after Microsoft upgraded all subscribers to 1 TB of storage .

With this new offer, Office 365 subscribers get unlimited storage in addition to the Microsoft Office suite of software for only $6.99 per month–a price that undercuts both Dropbox and Google Drive’s 1 TB storage plans by $3 per month.

This news seems to be more proof we are moving quickly toward a world of cheap, unlimited cloud data. Google Drive recently gave Drive for Education users unlimited cloud storage (up from 30 GB), and Dropbox upgraded its pro accounts to 1 TB of storage in late August.

But as the recent celebrity photo leak demonstrated, companies have more work to do if they want to make sure data stored in the cloud is secure and stays private.

[h/t: Ars Technica]