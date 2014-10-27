Art Or Surveillance?

Privacy is a dying myth, systematically crumbling with every new Snowden leak. We know that technology companies and government agencies are gathering our personal data and tracking our activities, turning all of us into potential customers and perhaps criminal suspects.
But what happens when a regular citizen–let’s say, an artist–adopts their tactics and deploys biometric facial recognition software on thousands of unknowing participants, or continuously tracks their own location and posts it online, as a performative act of self-surveillance?