The Consequences Of An Unfair Workplace

When I was a kid and things didn’t go my way, I would complain, “That’s not fair.” My dad would look at me and say, “Life isn’t fair.” And we would move on.

And, of course, life is not fair. Bad things happen to good people. Projects begun with the best of intentions and developed with people’s full effort can still fail. And, in some organizations, people are not always rewarded equally for the same level of work.

Why does this matter?

We generally think of business as something done by contract. I sign a contract with my employer that states my responsibilities, and the company makes an agreement about how I will be compensated for that effort.

The thing is, contracts are agreements that are designed for strangers. If I don’t know you very well and you don’t know me, then a contract is great. It stipulates exactly what you will do for me and what I will do for you, and the legal system enforces the letter of the contract.

But, companies do not function if they run only contractually. A good company has a mission to build a great product or to provide a first-rate service. That company has to succeed today and to look forward toward an innovative future. It is not possible to enumerate all of the tasks that go into making this company succeed.

And so, good companies do not really have contracts with their employees. They have covenants. A covenant lays out the vision of the company’s future. Employees agree to give their effort collectively to create that future, and the company agrees to support their employees through compensation, benefits, training, and the creation of a fair work environment.