Twitter Pulls Its Google Glass App

Twitter appears to have pulled its support for its Glass app, which is no longer available from the MyGlass app store. According to 9to5Google, a Reddit user trying to reinstall the app first reported that it had gone missing from MyGlass.

The Reddit user claims to have reached out to Google and was told that Twitter has dropped its Glass app:

“According to Glass support Twitter is no longer developing their Glass app. This was one of my favorite and most used apps on Glass. If you remove Twitter from your Glass it disappears from Glassware and there is no option to reinstall it.”

In the Reddit thread, someone claiming to be a member of the Glass Community Team replied:

“To be fair, developing for Glass has changed a lot since the Twitter Glassware was first released. … Now just last week, we released Notification Sync (which uses Wear APIs) and is another solution to getting your tweets on Glass.”

In short: Glass Explorers should not uninstall the existing Twitter app until a third-party solution is in place.