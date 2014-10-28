This “Social Justice Kittens” Calendar Celebrates Your Oversensitivity To Everything

The only problem with Sean Tejaratchi’s series of self-help books about social media is that they aren’t real. Instead of being able to read full-scale satirical works chronicling nearly every way people are terrible online, we just get some brisk laughs from the titles of these imaginary tomes. One of the writer and designer’s other ideas also entered the world as a fake product you could only dream of owning, however, and now it has Pinocchio’d into beautiful reality.





Last winter, Tejaratchi, better known on Twitter by the delightful sobriquet Shittington UK, posted a fake calendar on his blog called Social Justice Kittens. Based on the cover and an entry for January, the idea seemed to be a monthly dosage of questionable outrage delivered via quotes from adorable kittens. It was a purposefully patronizing antidote to a subset of Internet-dwellers who seem to sit around all day waiting to be offended, and it left many wanting more. Nearly a year later, and just in time for the holidays, Tejaratchi has announced that these calendars now do indeed exist in the physical realm, and you can buy them here.

Each entry has a reactionary message like–“I am not here to educate you. Shut up, listen, and own your ancient legacy of hatred and wrongness.”–united with a cuddly feline buddy looking cute as all get-out. Now that this concept has made it into the execution phase, perhaps next we’ll be seeing an actual version of The Big Book Of Online Unsolicited Bullshit.

Have a look through more calendar entries in the slides above.