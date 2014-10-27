The Surprising Countries That Are Closest To Eliminating Their Gender Gaps

Increasing gender equality isn’t only an issue of fairness to half the world’s population. As the World Economic Forum emphasizes in its massive ninth annual assessment of the size of what it calls “the gender gap”–an index of female-to-male ratios in areas such as literacy rates, life expectancy, parliamentary representation, and labor force participation–in 142 nations around the world, it’s also a driver of economic growth, more representative political systems, and a stable, healthy, and educated society.

Top 10 countries:

1. Iceland

2. Finland

3. Norway

4. Sweden

5. Denmark

6. Nicaragua

7. Rwanda

8. Ireland

9. Philippines

10. Belgium

The report is fascinating because it compares nations on equal footing. It only looks at the relative gap between men and women in each country regardless of that nation’s level of overall development. Therefore, a lower-middle income nation like Nicaragua, having closed 79% of its gender gap, ranks #6 on the global list, while the United States is only #20, with U.S. women achieving only 74.6% of the rate of U.S. men. (In this ranking, 100% means full gender equality averaged across measures of economic participation and opportunity, educational attainment, health and survival, and political empowerment. A small percentage means that on average, women are achieving at much lower rates than men.)

Though no country in the world has fully closed the gender gap, like last year and many previous years, the five Nordic countries dominate the top ten list, having all closed more than 80% of their gender gap. Yemen, Pakistan, Chad, and Syria round out the bottom of the list, with Yemen, the worst performer, having only closed 51% of its gender gap. What’s most interesting is the regionally and income diverse list of non-Nordic nations that make it into the top 10: Nicaragua, Rwanda (ranked for the first time), Ireland, Philippines, and Belgium.

The report has fascinating takeaways about where and how women’s situations are improving–and how they’re not:

While no country has closed the gender gap in economic participation or political empowerment, there are eight nations–Bahamas, Belize, Brazil, France, Guyana, Latvia, Namibia, and the Philippines–where women and men are completely equal in terms of health and survival and educational attainment.

Overall, women are faring far better in their health and education than they are in their economic opportunities and political empowerment. The 142 countries covered in the report have closed almost 96% of the gap in health outcomes and 94% in educational attainment. In contrast, only 60% of the gap has been closed globally in the area of economic outcomes and 21% in the realm of politics. Political empowerment metrics are particularly dismal: Only Iceland and Finland have closed more than 60% of the political gender gap; 37 countries have only closed less than 10% of it.

Only three countries have improved in their overall scores by 10% or more since 2006, the first year of the rankings: Ecuador, France and Nicaragua, all three driven mostly by improvements on political metrics. At least most countries seem to be moving in the right direction: 105 countries (of 111 that have been ranked every year) have made progress, and only 6 countries have regressed. However, for 77 countries, the improvement has been 5% or less.