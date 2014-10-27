You Might Not Guess Which Scary Movies These Minimalist Posters Represent, But Take a Stab At It

Some movie posters seem designed to simply show potential ticket-buyers VOD-downloaders which famous people are on board . Others go a more evocative route and try encapsulating a movie’s themes or its vibe , or at the very least let viewers know whether its cars will be driven fast and/or furiously. Unlike trailers, which tend to reveal too much about their eventual films these days, a poster has just one image in which to get its ideas across, and a lot of thought goes into that image. A new spooktacular series of posters aims to capture the essence of some of your favorite scary movies with as little visual information as possible.

They Live, The Blair Witch Project, and American Psycho

Created by the team at “10 Minimalist Horror Movie Posters” is like a digital seminar in subtlety. While the actual poster for The Blair Witch Project features a twigman, a landscape shot of the woods, and the lead character’s proto-selfie, this new incarnation is just the twigman and a camcorder–minus the title. In fact, none of these posters have titles, which makes figuring them out a bit of a game of How Well Do You Know That Movie? In the case of the bloody hacksaw and limbless shackle, you can probably guess Saw without ever having seen the film, but when it comes to the paper sailboat and red balloon of It, you have to be clued in to understand. Let us know in the comments below if any of these stumped you, and your alternate suggestions.

