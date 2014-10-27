Today in Tabs: The Descent of Goth

Healthgoth just hit the mainstream [via #ebolawave], and we’ve known about Spacegoth and Southgoth for a long time. But now there is Beachgoth, or apparently there has been Beachgoth for three years and Pauly Shore is involved somehow? There is also Snowgoth, so now I’m hoping for goth to expand its evolution into historically non-goth areas of life. Farmgoth? Toongoth? The sky’s the limit here people! The dark, dark sky.
Who wore it better? [Minnie Riperton via yozadave]
It’s Tay Day, although I haven’t not been listening to the leaked 1989 all weekend. It’s definitely the best Lana Del Lorde album since UltraHeroine. Jane Hu and Jen Vafidis conversed about it in The Hairpin, and Ryan Gantz and Kelsey McKinney live-blogged it for Vox. Molly Lambert calls it “Adult-Oriented Rock” in Grantland and Businessweek’s Devin Leonard thinks Tay can save the whole music industry. Many adjectives have been applied to it! The mashups are already appearing, including “Out of the Woods / Lion King” and “Out of the Woods / XO.” If you really love it, you might want to cop this sick tee.
Have you ever heard of a CBC radio host named Jian Gomeshi? Of course not, come on, who listens to Canadian radio? But you’re about to hear of him, because he just got fired abruptly for what look to be a slew of incoming sexual harassment and abuse allegations. Ghomeshi attempted to get in front of the story in a Facebook post which makes him seem intensely creepy, so I guess that’s the best he could make himself look? Ghomeshi apparently has a long history of skeeze. Privately Tabs is being told that “everyone in public radio has known that he’s a shitbag forever.” Kevin Donovan from The Toronto Star (“First to Know, Last to Report!”), and freelance journalist Jesse Brown published a detailed report of the allegations, including: “A fourth woman, who worked at CBC, said Ghomeshi told her at work: “I want to hate f— you.” Jesse Brown also posted some audio comments here, about why he partnered with the Star. It appears that Ghomeshi has been not just fired but forcibly expunged from the CBC — for example, here’s a picture of what used to be a giant Ghomeshi mural. Amanda Palmer is already exercising her unerring instinct for jumping in on the wrong side of any debate though. For more on this story: throw yourself in the garbage and roll around.
Nitahsa Tiku is taking sole editorship of Valleywag, reports BI’s Alyson Shontell in a somewhat roundabout way. Last week’s Gawker blowup ended with this tab by Sarah Grieco in CJR which managed to be not just wrong but almost perfectly anti-correct and led me to agree with Freddie deBoer for a second time in one week, which is just intolerable. Fun fact: for a long time I thought “I’m No Fan Of” was actually some kind of affectionate nickname people had given Emily Gould? Anyway “I.N.F.O.” Gould has a good Salon tab about authors losing it in public as a symptom of the publishing-promotional complex. Neetzan is apparently on leave from Whisper after his vociferous but less than fully accurate Twitter response to The Guardian. Artificial Intelligence == Demons according to Elon Musk. This diminuitive prepper wants to be your Ebola boyfriend. Respond “with your picture and height.” Facebook is like a dog, says David Carr, and “everyone knows that if the dog is big enough, he can lick you to death.” Everyone knows that. Yes.
The intern is really bringing it this week, with some original reporting. Hit it Bij.
Today, the staff of Tabs is excited to premiere our first Author Interview, like, ever! Our guest is Jazmine Hughes, currently contributing editor of The Hairpin and formerly of New York Magazine. We got her on the horn (lol gchat obvi) to discuss her latest piece: “The Secret Fantasies Of Adults“, which you can also find in this week’s issue of The New Yorker dot print. [Ed: it’s really funny! Go read it!]
intern: SO TELL ME: as a fellow 23 year old, what do you know about adults
Jazmine Hughes: The words of the prophets are written on the subway walls
And tenement halls
And whispered in the sound of silence. end of lyrics
int: where did you learn it?
JH: Narrow streets of cobblestone,
‘Neath the halo of a street lamp
int: how’d you come up with the topic?
JH: Because a vision softly creeping,
Left its seeds while I was sleeping,
And the vision that was planted in my brain
Still remains
Within the sound of silence.
Your Best-Spent 19 Minutes Today: Paul Ford at XOXO, “Building Your Personal Platform“
Today’s Song: Run the Jewels, “Lie, Cheat, Steal“
