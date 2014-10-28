This Enormous Man Emerging From The Earth Is a Sculpture, Not Your Nightmare

After a lifetime of horror movies, it’s impossible for some people to walk past a fresh grave plot without picturing a hand shooting out of it. A new outdoor installation in Budapest builds on the fear of witnessing someone rise from beneath the Earth, and makes it bigger. Much bigger.

Photo via Életképfolyam

Hungarian artist Ervin Loránth Hervé is responsible for the compellingly nightmarish sculpture Feltépve, which roughly translates to (“ripped up”). Temporarily displayed at the Art Market Budapest art fair this fall, the sculpture features a galactic-sized man–really, just his head appears to be at least two or three stories tall–lifting up the grassy landscape, seemingly to come get revenge on us above-grounders. He does not look happy or well, but some of the torn grass does settle on his head like a cute little hat, which takes away from the fact that he otherwise looks like a convict who escaped from hell-prison.

