Amazon Unveils $39 Fire TV Stick To Battle Google’s Chromecast

On Monday, Amazon announced its latest device, a streaming Fire TV Stick to rival Google’s Chromecast. The Fire TV Stick is similar to Chromecast in function, design, and price ($39 for Fire TV Stick versus $35 for Google Chromecast) but bests the competition in memory, storage, and processing speed.

The device includes all the usual content streaming suspects: Netflix, Hulu, ESPN, Crackle, and (of course) Amazon Instant Video as well as games. HBO Go, however, is conspicuously absent. The Fire TV Stick has a dual-core processor, dual-antenna Wi-Fi, 1 GB of memory, and 8 GB of storage.





Unlike Chromecast, which is controlled via mobile app, the Fire TV Stick has a dedicated remote (though you can also control it via an app available for Android and “coming soon” for iOS). Both the Fire TV Stick’s remote and app let users search for content though voice commands.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is available for pre-order now and will ship on November 19. For the next two days, Prime members will be able to pre-order it for only $19.

[h/t: The Next Web]