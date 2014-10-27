Pro Wrestling Meets Poetry As John Cena Recites Dylan Thomas For WWE 2K15

Any fan versed in the history of pro wrestling knows that the squared circle is not a place devoid of poetry. Not just the physical poetry of perfectly-timed piledriver, but also actual poetry, with words and stuff. It’s no Neruda, but Lanny Poffo paying poetic tribute to Hulk Hogan while dressed in a full suit of armor may bring a tear to your eye.





Video game publisher 2K and agency barrettSF are continuing this tradition with a new spot for the game WWE 2K15. Here we see pro wrestling stars John Cena, Hulk Hogan, Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, and Cesaro in quiet contemplation, cut with turnbuckle-rattling action as Cena recites Dylan Thomas’s “Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night.”





It’s a fun spot that downplays the more cartoonish elements of pro wrestling, instead focusing on the physical and mental strength and agility it takes to be an elite performer. Still, let’s hold out hope the next one is just this guy reading Bukowski.