Arsenic, Added Sugar, And Every Other Bad Thing In Your Food—Now In One Helpful Database

Added sugar, it turns out, is maddeningly hard to avoid. The average food in the database of 80,000 products has a 58% chance of containing added sugar. Every stuffing mix has it. Between 74% and 98% of deli meats have it (depending on type). Some 63% of all crackers in the database are loaded with added sugar, as are 91% of granola and trail mix bars. You get the idea.

The database, called Food Scores: Rate Your Plate, is the result of three years of work from EWG. Foods get a score of 1 through 10 (1 is the best) based on how well they perform in three categories: nutrition, processing, and “ingredients of concern”. EWG gets its basic product information from LabelINSIGHT, but everything else comes from detailed research–evaluations of academic papers, datasets from the government, and so on.

In the meat and dairy categories, for example, evaluations are based on whether antibiotics, hormones, and growth promoters were involved in production, as well as whether the item is organic or conventional. “Not everything is weighted the same. Hormones are rated as being of higher concern,” says Renee Sharp, EWG’s Director of Research.

The database can be used to get quick answers–there are filters to limit products by score, and based on whether they’re GMO-free, gluten free, or organic–or to get lost in comparisons for hours. In fact, Sharp believes the tools will be just as useful for researchers as it is for consumers. EWG itself plans to produce a series of investigations driven by the database. “This is far more comprehensive than any other food database out there,” says Sharp

This is obvious enough; there are 740 kinds of frozen pizzas alone. None score a 1 or 2; a whopping 220 get the lowest score of 10.

Armour’s Pepperoni Pizza is one of the products that gets a 10.