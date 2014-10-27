Beyoncé Launching A New Streetwear Line With Topshop

In the fashion world, Beyoncé may be best known for her iconic corsets and bustiers, but in a new deal with the British clothing retailer Topshop, she’ll be launching a new line of athletic streetwear–“clothing, footwear and accessories across dance, fitness and sports categories.”

Topshop calls the deal a “50/50 partnership,” which assumably means that Beyoncé is actually seeing a 50% cut of profits or revenue on the line, rather than slapping her name on it and collecting a residual. And in fact, this sub-label will operate largely as its own company, with its own Creative Director and designers–at least one of whom will have a background in the technical, performance-oriented requirements of athletic gear.

Bigger picture, Beyoncé’s line is going to give Topshop’s posh-apologist line of clothing–that fuses street-inspired patterns and accessories with very traditional and tailored cuts–a more sporty appendage. And that allows Topshop, and its struggling parent company Arcadia, to compete in a whole new category.

