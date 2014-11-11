Become Part Of A Giant Sensing Network With This Handheld Air-Quality Monitor

Dirty air is associated with all sorts of disease, from asthma to lung cancer. And the thing is, it’s hard to know if your neighborhood is a hotspot. While the Environmental Protection Agency and individual cities do monitor the air, their work is normally done broadly. They’re unlikely to give you a reading for your block or street.

Hence the need for something like the AirBeam, a palm-sized device now on Kickstarter. A sensor for particles of less than 2.5 microns (PM 2.5), the device links to a smartphone app and gives you an immediate rundown on dirty air in any location.

“Because government-run air-quality monitoring networks are sparse and pollutant concentrations are highly variable over time and space, publicly available air quality measurements don’t translate into an accurate assessment of personal exposure,” says Michael Heimbinder, lead developer of the device. “AirBeam users have been surprised at the volumes of dirty air they’re inhaling doing ordinary things like cooking, vacuuming, commuting in traffic, or walking over a sidewalk subway grate.”

When you take a reading with the AirBeam, it links via Bluetooth to the Aircasting app, which in turn aggregates the information to a publicly available map. The larger goal is to create a record of pollution and spur advocacy and debate.

“It’s about communities overburdened with pollution working together to crowdsource air quality data and leverage that information to enact policy changes that improve air quality where they live, work, and play,” Heimbinder says.

In addition to the sensor, Heimbinder’s group, HabitatMap, is also launching an accessory called the LiteBeam, which publicly displays app data using a red, yellow and green LED system. Heimbinder sees it as something to glance at when you don’t have time to open up your phone.