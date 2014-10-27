Smart Design Shutters Its San Francisco Studio

The design consultancy Smart Design is closing its San Francisco office. Dan Saffer, the studio’s creative director, announced the news on Twitter. You probably know Smart Design from its impressive list of clients–car companies like BMW and Ford, technology companies like HP and Panasonic, the housewares brand OXO, and general product companies like Unilever and Procter & Gamble.
Notably, the consultancy just opened a new studio in London last month.
At the time, it was Smart Design’s third studio, alongside New York and San Francisco. We’ll update the post as we hear more.
UPDATE: Smart Design has confirmed the San Francisco studio’s closure.
[h/t: peterme]