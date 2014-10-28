Why Vim, An ’80s Text Editor, Is Still The UI Of Choice For Power Users

If you want to improve productivity on any piece of frequently used software there’s a simple solution: ditch the mouse and use keyboard shortcuts instead.

Plenty of you already know to hit control-c and control-v to copy and paste, or control-t to open a new browser tab. But a relatively small but dedicated group of people have embraced an alternate set of even more efficient keyboard shortcuts dating back to a decades-old, open source text editing program called Vim.

Vim’s fans say its keyboard commands, which let you edit and scroll through documents while barely moving your hands from the keyboard’s central home row, save time and help stave off carpal tunnel syndrome.

“Reaching for the mouse is slow and when done repetitively can lead to physical pain for a lot of people,” developer Eric Van Dewoestine wrote in an email. “Although most programs have many key bindings that eliminate the need for the mouse, they rely heavily on meta keys (ctrl, alt, etc.) which requires a lot of awkward hand movements using your weakest fingers.”





The Vim editor is especially popular among developers, and as such many people have built and released add-ons to let them control other software, from web browsers to programming tools. Van Dewoestine built one called Eclim that allows Vim to access features from iTunes and Twitter as well as the Eclipse development environment, all using Vim’s arcane but beloved interface.

“Vim’s editing commands are not easy to master,” wrote Daniel Choi, creator of tools to control iTunes, Gmail, Twitter and other common programs from Vim, in an email. “You have [to] learn the command grammar and train your muscle memory over time. But by the same token, Vim raises manual text editing from a mundane chore into an art that rewards study and practice, like playing guitar, swimming, or jujitsu.”

Vim got its start in 1988, when Dutch programmer Bram Moolenaar began work on a version of the popular Unix editor vi for the Amiga platform. Vi itself dates back to the 1970s, and Vim was initially billed as a “vi imitation.” But after Moolenaar made some enhancements and ported the software back to Unix in the early 1990s, the name began to officially stand for “vi improved,” according to his website.