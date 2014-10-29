This CEO Spent His Stanford Years Taking Dance Classes–And They’re Key To His Success

It was 1995, and Arijit Sengupta was living the Indian Dream. At least, he was living the dream of his Indian parents. Sengupta had grow up in Calcutta, where many families hope their children will go on to success in science or business. Here Sengupta was, a computer science and economics student at Stanford–but all he did, day in and day out, was code. “It got to the point where I was dreaming in code,” recalls Sengupta, exhausted at the memory. “It was all left-brain.”

So that’s when Sengupta got a crazy idea: to take a dance class. “I had never taken dancing before,” he recalls. The notion would embarrass his parents, he knew; the arts were for less successful children. Furthermore, in conservative Calcutta, it was unheard of to hold a woman in your arms publicly, as they had you do in dance class. Sengupta showed up to Social Dance 1 “very, very nervous.”

The class changed his life. He went on to take Social Dance 2, Dance for Musical Theater, Modern Dance. He took classes in Afro-Brazilian dance and Peruvian dance. He wound up on the organizing committee for dances on campus, and even got involved with an experimental outfit called “Dance Lab,” which attempted to stage dances to supposedly “undanceable” music, like atonal Russian compositions. “They took music that it was obvious you should dance swing to, and they’d question, ‘What else can you do?’”

The coder from Calcutta became one of Stanford’s foremost dancers. He wound up taking every class you needed for a dance minor except one–History of Dance, which didn’t interest him, since it didn’t involve actual dancing.

Meanwhile, Sengupta didn’t give up on his interest in computer science or business–far from it. In fact, today he’s CEO of a data analysis startup called BeyondCore. But what he found was that his immersion in dance helped break up his day, and shake up his thinking. Balancing left-brain with right-brain activity opened up new vistas in his studies (and later, his work). He was able to see the forest from the trees, to not get so bogged down in details so as to lose the big picture. (Still, when his father found out, he wasn’t happy at first. “What do you mean, you’re taking dance?” he asked.)

Years later, as a businessman, dance–and the lessons of dance–continue to inspire Sengupta. He had dance flooring installed in his office, with a layer of padding beneath it that makes it slightly springy. When he takes phone calls, he paces around the room like a boxer. “It’s funny,” he says over the phone. “I’m doing this call in a different room, and I can feel the difference. This floor doesn’t give like my normal floor.”

Before public speaking, Sengupta will listen to a song backstage–lately, Katy Perry’s “Roar”–and dance around before trotting to the podium. He has carefully chosen ringtones, each of which trigger dance-associated memories, together with the body language he feels will strengthen his business acumen. Before each meeting, for instance, the alarm on his phone plays Wagner’s triumphal “Flight of the Valkyries,” to get him pumped up.