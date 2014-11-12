A Jingle Truck Artist Brings The Mobile Art Of Pakistan To America

Purple bug-eyed fish, peach-colored partridges and psychedelic sunsets now shimmer from the once-humdrum surface of a southern California van thanks to the astonishing handiwork of Pakistani artist Haider Ali. Equipped with little more than half a dozen brushes, ordinary house paint and an extraordinary eye, Ali last month brought his native country’s so-called “Jingle Bus” art to a Pasadena parking lot, where he transformed a plain vanilla Ford van into lush fantasy scape on wheels.

“Trucks like this can be seen everywhere in Pakistan,” said Alli, speaking through an interpreter. “It’s not the kind of advertising that you see in the United States.”

Haider Ali

Photo: Mary Martin, Smithsonian Institution

Jingle Trucks date back to the 1920s, when long-distance Bedford Trucks got pimped out with outrageously festive paint jobs before hitting the road. Today hundreds of artisans continue the tradition in Karachi for clients who attract business with lavishly decorated trucks, busses and taxi-cabs.

Ali first exported Jingle Truck aesthetics to the United States in 2002, when he and body work wizard Jamil-ud-Din created an eye-popping attraction for the Smithsonian Institution Folklife Festival.

When he’s not operating his own open-air workshops back in Karachi, Ali travels with a few brushes and packets of fluorescent paint powders for overseas projects. Wrapping up work on the three-week paint job commissioned by USC Pacific Asia Museum, Ali talked to Co.Create about perfect circles, blindingly bright colors and other tricks of the Jingle Truck trade.

Ali, who does nearly all of his work freehand, credits the steadiness of his brushwork to rigorous training as a child apprentice. “When I was eight years old my father gave me a large blank surface and for months, he made me draw just lines,” he recalled. “Nothing but vertical lines, until I got that perfect, and then horizontal lines, until I got that perfect. I was never allowed to use a pencil or a marker, I had to do it all with a brush. And then my father told me to make a circle with one stroke going clock wise. And then I practiced going counter clock-wise. And then I’d fill that circle with stars, like the kind you see on a telephone.”

Ali progressed from there, learning to illustrate flora, fauna and faces during his eight-year apprenticeship. At age 16, he recalls, “I worked day and night and painted an entire truck by myself, for free, to prove that I could compete with the masters.”