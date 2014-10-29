Want More Time With Your Kids? Schedule It, Like Any Meeting

It was three years ago, on a playground in Pleasantville, N.Y., when Phoenix Kelly-Rappa knew things had to change. One reason Kelly-Rappa had left a career as a therapist for one as an alcohol entrepreneur was to command more control over her schedule. Yet, here she was on a playground with her young children, and she was constantly having to excuse herself to take work-related calls.

Phoenix Kelly-Rappa

Undoubtedly, the calls were important. Kelly-Rappa’s Cuca Fresca brand of cachaça, a Brazilian spirit made from sugarcane, was poised to take off. Cuca Fresca was helping to plan a celebrity bachelorette party in Las Vegas (the celebrity was a sponsor), and it turned out that Bravo wanted to film it for a reality series. Kelly-Rappa was swamped with logistics: dealing with the production crew, with the Vegas hotel staff, and with getting a case of cachaça to arrive on time. The potential for exposure was huge.

But as she begged off one more time, asking her grandparents to watch her kids, Kelly-Rappa realized that this wasn’t her dream.

That’s when Kelly-Rappa struck upon a novel idea: why not schedule uninterruptable time with her kids, much as she did with the important people in her business? When she held a meeting with her CFO, she wouldn’t take a call from a sales person at that time. Why should it be any different when she held a “meeting” with her daughter, Elly, or her son, James?

“I decided, this will be a time when I’m exclusively focused on them,” she recalls.

In scheduling time with her kids, Kelly-Rappa was tapping into something that she knew was a strong suit: her penchant for organization. In high school, she was always the person with the neatly mapped out calendar. When she left her job as a New York City psychologist, her desk drawer was so meticulously organized that the next person who had her job left it just as it was.

These days, Kelly-Rappa’s time with Elly, 3, and James, 6, is just as carefully choreographed. Where other people may have a vague sense of how they balance work and life (or try to), Kelly-Rappa knows exactly how she balances them.