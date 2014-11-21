7 Daily Mantras To Boost Your Productivity

There is no lack of conversation about what drives productivity. Do we drink more coffee? Should we take multiple short breaks? Do we need to have longer lunch breaks?

I think productivity comes from a combination of how we think, our habits, and our surroundings. As St. Francis of Assisi once said,

“Start by doing what’s necessary; then do what’s possible; and suddenly you are doing the impossible.”

Here are seven mantras I find helpful to drive my daily productivity:

The most highly productive people wake up really early in the morning so that they can get an early start. But that does not mean you immediately have to dive into work. I don’t wake up at the crack of dawn to tune into news media, write emails, hop on social media, or to dive into work-related matters. My dawns are my time to connect with myself. Most mornings I try to practice some form of meditation. And that helps set the promise of a new day: focus, creativity, and positivity. It’s a way to get charged. Only after that do I start thinking about my priorities.

I set priorities for the beginning of the day the night before. These priorities are not only based on the importance of the goals but also based on the prospect of completion.

If we want to be productive with our time and manage it well, we need to spend our time working toward achieving smaller goals with a series of small tasks. Setting smaller goals for ourselves offers us positive reinforcement when we achieve them. It feels good to know that I am accomplishing something. It helps keep me motivated and encouraged at working toward my bigger goals and aspirations.

The first step to get better at managing our time is to understand how we spend our time. French Nobel laureate philosopher Henri-Louis Bergson argued that the management of tasks is actually management of time–which is actually management of consciousness. The most critical question is, “Am I currently using my time in the best possible way?”