Twitter Will Teach The Homeless Tech Skills When Learning Center Opens This Summer

This summer Twitter will open a learning center in San Francisco in order to teach the homeless and some of the area’s poorest citizens tech skills, The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Twitter hopes the $1 million facility, called NeighborNest, will be a place where their volunteers can teach residents technological and resume-writing skills. Located close to Twitter’s headquarters near Market Street, NeighborNest will also provide a safe atmosphere where children can play while their parents learn.

Twitter partnered with Compass Family Services, a nonprofit agency that provides services to most of San Francisco’s poorest residents, on the project back in May and Erica Kisch, executive director of Compass, told The Chronicle, “The collaboration has been great.”





In exchange for staying in San Francisco and bringing community benefits like NeighborNest to the Bay Area, Twitter will receive a six-year payroll tax cut.

“We’ve put down deep, enduring roots in San Francisco and are committed to transforming lives right here in the neighborhood where we work,” Twitter CEO Dick Costolo told The Chronicle.