You Can Now Watch A Full Movie On Oculus Rift

It’s been more than two years since virtual reality device Oculus Rift made its debut, and while the possibilities remain exciting, so far the reality has been less thrilling . But today the technology is taking a big step: A full-length 3-D movie that you can strap to your head and immerse yourself in.

Starting today, Oculus Rift users can go to Jamwix.com and download the Zachary Quinto-produced film, Banshee Chapter: Oculus Rift Edition. It’s the first feature-length film released on the platform (there have been promotional videos released for films like Interstellar and X-Men: Day of Future Past in the last few months).





Directed by Jamwix cofounder Blair Erickson, the immersive, “Lovecraftian” film follows journalist Anne Roland on her search for a missing friend who has been experimenting with hallucinatory drugs created by the CIA. Throughout the film, Oculus Rift users can turn their heads and observe their surroundings as Roland’s investigation uncovers the “sinister conspiracies” behind her friend’s disappearance.

As Jamwix art director Dylan Palmer says in a video on the project, “This isn’t just the future of movies. This is the future of entertainment.”

But for those without Oculus Rift headsets, the film has been available via video-on-demand for nearly a year, and you’re free to watch it in run-of-the-mill 2-D at any time. But, really, where’s the fun in that?

[h/t: Variety]