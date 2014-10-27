Check Out The Most Remote Design Destination On Earth

The Fogo Island Inn is the perfect destination for the design-minded traveler looking to get away. Like, really far away. Opened last spring on a remote northern island off the coast of Newfoundland–adjacent to a community that’s seriously called Joe Batt’s Arm –the inn is nestled onto the shores of the North Atlantic, with spectacular views, both of the rocky shoreline just outside, and inside, of the immaculately decorated spaces that range from elegant minimalism to high-design grandma-chic. Now, Fogo Island Inn’s bespoke furniture is available for the first time off-site, through the Toronto showroom of Klaus by Nienkamper . The collection will also be available online starting the first week of November.





The inn is the brainchild of Zita Cobb, who returned home to Fogo Island after earning tens of millions of dollars in the fiber-optics business. She started the Shorefast Foundation, a charity focused on developing tourism and the arts on Fogo Island though initiatives like an artists’ residency program and the $25 million inn designed by architect Todd Saunders. True to Cobb’s mission of regenerating Fogo Island around the arts, the inn features a contemporary art gallery and is filled with textiles and furniture made by local artisans as well as international designers like Glass Hill and Ineke Hans.

As you might imagine, this kind of remote luxury–the inn calls Fogo Island a “place at the farthest edge of the earth”–doesn’t come cheap. (Just getting there is hard enough–the nearest airport is in Newfoundland, and reaching Fogo Island requires either a 45-minute ferry ride or hiring a charter plane.) Suites start at $875 a night for two people. So if you’d rather the hotel come to you, you can buy around 70 pieces from the inn’s furniture line at Klaus by Nienkamper or online here.

