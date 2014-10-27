Yes, iPad Apps Can Help Your Child Learn To Read

Technology will forever present us with a stubborn conundrum: It evolves faster than our ability to figure out if it’s any good for us. This is perhaps most true when it comes to children. It didn’t take long after the launch of the iPad to see toddlers everywhere glued to tablet-sized screens. The debate over the proper dose of “screen time” for young children has since raged on, with little in the way of actual scientific evidence.

Now the empirical research is starting to roll in and it’s looking good for education app developers.

The latest conclusion? Those reading-focused iPad apps you’ve been handing to your 3-year-old actually do work. In a recent study from New York University, the popular reading and phonics app Learn With Homer had a measurable impact on the literacy scores of the children who participated.

The randomized, six-week study took a sample of 95 disadvantaged students across seven different Head Start classrooms in Brooklyn and divided the children into small groups. Each of the 4- and 5-year-old students was given an iPad running either Learn With Homer or another unnamed math and music-oriented learning app. In 12-15 minute intervals, students were fully immersed, headphones and all, in these iPad-based learning environments. Adults only stepped in as needed to ensure the kids were staying on track, but did not aid directly in the learning process so as not to taint the results of the trial.

After six weeks, the students who followed Learn With Homer’s lessons showed marked differences in six of the seven phonological skills being measured. They were especially better in three key areas: print knowledge, phonological awareness, and letter sounds. These students scored higher on their post-trial TOPEL (Test of Preschool Early Literacy) test than either group did before the trial began.





The study was led by Susan Neuman, an NYU professor of early childhood education and former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Education. Neuman, who has long been interested in the impact of tablets and smartphones on early education, approached the New York-based startup about using the Learn With Homer app to conduct a formal study.

“As a company, we were delighted by the prospect of having someone of Susan’s reputation and background conduct randomized research on the efficacy of our product,” says Keith Meacham, director of partnerships at Homer. “It was admittedly a risky move for obvious reasons: Once you enter a blind study, you have to live with the results whether you like them or not.”