Today in Tabs: Freitab

We made it through another work week, maybe successfully, maybe not, but if you’re reading this then at least you’re alive and I was alive when I wrote it, for whatever that’s worth. I’m tired. How about we take it easy today?
via Faye
Let’s revisit a couple things that happened this week. Tess Lynch posted a very thoughtful take on the whole Kathleen Hale fiasco:
We’re just trying to figure out how to be people. Nobody has the hang of it, and if they say they do, they’re just pretending: there is always someone who has done worse, and better, than you. It’s easy to deliver a hot take when someone puts themselves out there like that, a vulnerable chicken carcass that falls apart at the joints. Your argument is strong; you are right, the behavior was unflattering, maybe disgusting. It’s harder to say, “Hello, I am the disgusting person.”
Lynch gets at my interest in that whole mess, which is not really in taking sides but in recognizing that people are messy and broken and require empathy.
Awesomely Luvvie wrote about the response to Renée Zellweger’s new look, and it’s probably the only good thing anyone wrote about that:
Does it make me a bad feminist to say “hey, I liked your old face. I wish you kept it?” If it does, then oh well. If feminism means we cannot challenge the choices other women make, then I pretty much suck at it (because I judge everyone equally. You’re welcome, world!). My form of feminism is the belief that woman can live on their own terms but I don’t think it means we’re above critique. Just as I don’t think Renee getting a new face makes her any less of a feminist, neither do I think people questioning her makes THEM traitors to the Love Pocket Land.
This is via Mallory, and I don’t know why I have literally never encountered Awesomely Luvvie before but she’s good.
And how about Sarah Smarsh in Aeon Magazine about “poor teeth”?
Poor teeth, I knew, beget not just shame but more poorness: people with bad teeth have a harder time getting jobs and other opportunities. People without jobs are poor. Poor people can’t access dentistry – and so goes the cycle.
And I know we’re all sick of #g****g***, but here are two good cartoons making fun of it: Anonymous #gamergater goes to an art museum by Andy Dubbin, and Good Old Jim Hornets by Kris Staub.
That’s a lot of good reading for you! Why not just stop here? Go ahead, it’s Friday. Skip out right now. I won’t tell anyone.
Still here? Ok, but don’t say I didn’t warn you. How about future community-service sentencee Casey Nocket? She’s been traveling around our beautiful American wild spaces and painting garbage on them.
Fired Business Insider CTO and fedora fancier Pax Dickinson is back, endorsing #gamergate and complaining that we’ve Banned Fun. What counts as “fun,” it goes without saying, is solely judged by Mr. Dickinson. If it makes him feel better, I thought seeing him write “my career has been irretrievably damaged” was pretty damn fun.
The Decembrists’ Colin Meloy is going to be busking in Williamsburg today. Amazingly, Desus somehow predicted this last night:
Ebola doing a secret show in Williamsburg tonight. Nothing big, just working on new material
— Desus Nice (@desusnice) October 23, 2014
Chris Cillizza is bad at, among other things, tweeting.
Today in Music: It’s a big day for music! Last night El-P and Killer Mike released their second collaboration album Run the Jewels 2 a few days early. Grab it for free here! It is [six fire emoji] ice-cold. And in less up-front releases, the new Taylor Swift album, 1989, leaked a few days ahead of its Monday release. My “friend” listened to it, and he says it’s really good, much better than John Caramanica‘s lukewarm review would lead you to believe. And I trust my “friend” because his taste in music is exactly identical to mine. Exactly identical.
This is the last day this week that Bijan‘s prohibited from making it about.me! Until next week! I think he’s grown a lot.
This is a terrible paragraph about a thing that’s maybe not okay, but pretty predictable:
One would think such a bizarre proposal would prompt some level of debate, a modicum of sane opposition! After all, we’re talking about mere teenagers eerily striking poses with weapons in their adolescent hands. Alas, the idea was met with a unanimous yes by all members of the Broken Bow school board.
Please ignore the story it’s attached to. Those rural Nebraskans mostly did nothing wrong.
That was a solid Friday exercise in empathy for our damaged country-dwelling brothers and sisters, Bij. Now where’s my coffee?
Today in About.Me:
@AnnaHolmes I have often thought that if a few things went differently, I’d be a nurse.
— Alexis C. Madrigal (@alexismadrigal) October 24, 2014
Spoopy! Creppy!: The 13 Scariest Music Videos of All Time. Check it out, Bijan! Closer came in at number 9!
~Help me, I’ve got no tab to sell~
