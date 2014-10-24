Today in Tabs: Freitab

We made it through another work week, maybe successfully, maybe not, but if you’re reading this then at least you’re alive and I was alive when I wrote it, for whatever that’s worth. I’m tired. How about we take it easy today ?

Let’s revisit a couple things that happened this week. Tess Lynch posted a very thoughtful take on the whole Kathleen Hale fiasco:

We’re just trying to figure out how to be people. Nobody has the hang of it, and if they say they do, they’re just pretending: there is always someone who has done worse, and better, than you. It’s easy to deliver a hot take when someone puts themselves out there like that, a vulnerable chicken carcass that falls apart at the joints. Your argument is strong; you are right, the behavior was unflattering, maybe disgusting. It’s harder to say, “Hello, I am the disgusting person.”

Lynch gets at my interest in that whole mess, which is not really in taking sides but in recognizing that people are messy and broken and require empathy.

Awesomely Luvvie wrote about the response to Renée Zellweger’s new look, and it’s probably the only good thing anyone wrote about that:

Does it make me a bad feminist to say “hey, I liked your old face. I wish you kept it?” If it does, then oh well. If feminism means we cannot challenge the choices other women make, then I pretty much suck at it (because I judge everyone equally. You’re welcome, world!). My form of feminism is the belief that woman can live on their own terms but I don’t think it means we’re above critique. Just as I don’t think Renee getting a new face makes her any less of a feminist, neither do I think people questioning her makes THEM traitors to the Love Pocket Land.

This is via Mallory, and I don’t know why I have literally never encountered Awesomely Luvvie before but she’s good.

And how about Sarah Smarsh in Aeon Magazine about “poor teeth”?

Poor teeth, I knew, beget not just shame but more poorness: people with bad teeth have a harder time getting jobs and other opportunities. People without jobs are poor. Poor people can’t access dentistry – and so goes the cycle.

And I know we’re all sick of #g****g***, but here are two good cartoons making fun of it: Anonymous #gamergater goes to an art museum by Andy Dubbin, and Good Old Jim Hornets by Kris Staub.