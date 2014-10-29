10 Medical Innovations Poised To Make Us Healthier In 2015

When a person has a stroke, every second counts — a few minutes can mean the difference between saving millions of a patient’s brain cells. Today, a patient loses critical time while in transport to the hospital. But very soon, with new high-tech ambulances equipped with a broadband linked-CT scanner, neurologists will be able to instruct a nurse the best way to administer treatment while en route.

These “mobile stroke units” are one of ten medical innovations that the Cleveland Clinic–an academic medical research center and hospital in Ohio–predicts are slated to most dramatically improve health care in the coming year. The Clinic came up with the list after asking more than of its 100 top doctors, including several in each speciality, to name the top new innovations they expected to impact care in their field within the next year. As it does every year, a committee narrowed down about 70 suggestions to the top ten most powerful.

It has to make a clinical impact and mark a major change for health.

The biggest point is that these aren’t ideas that are far-off from reality. “The criteria were fairly specific,” says Cleveland Clinic chief wellness officer Michael Roizen. “It has to make a clinical impact and mark a major change for health.”

Here are the other nine innovations they predict we’ll see in 2015:

Every year, 50 to 100 million people around the world contract the dengue virus, which is transmitted through mosquitoes and can be deadly. The first vaccine for the virus, under development for 20 years, showed very promising test results in human clinical trials this year and is expected to be submitted for regulatory approval in 2015. The Cleveland Clinic is betting that by the end of the year, we’ll see the vaccine in doctor’s hands.

“Have the days of needles and vials come to an end?,” the clinic asks. Emerging chip technologies for blood tests only require a tiny drop of blood from the fingertip to conduct multiple tests at once. The results would be available within hours and cost as little as 10% of typical Medical reimbursement costs.

Statin drugs have been used to treat high cholesterol for decades, but not everyone can tolerate them. A new class of injectable drugs, called PCSK9 inhibitors, could serve those patients. The Cleveland Clinic is betting the FDA will approve the first of these drugs in 2015.