How To Keep Going When Everyone Thinks Your Idea Is Terrible

The seeds of crowdfunding phenomenon Indiegogo were planted when Danae Ringelmann saw firsthand how difficult it was for performance and other artists to get funding for their work.

It seemed that it didn’t matter how good the idea was, if they didn’t have contacts who could help them land cash, the project would die. So, she started pitching a new fund to her colleagues at JPMorgan Chase & Co. It would be a classic fund where the limited partners could choose the productions in which they would invest.

“They said, ‘You want to invest in independent films? You want to invest in independent theater?’ And I said, ‘Well, yes, but in a new way.’ And all they could associate with that was a way to lose all of your money,” she says.

The eye-rolling, snark, and even ridicule didn’t dissuade Ringelmann, who knew she was onto something, even though crowdfunding wasn’t yet a household term. She decided to go back to business school, her nascent idea still fixed in her mind. Here’s how she kept going even when others didn’t believe on her.

She kept her motivators in mind. Ringelmann found a big source of motivation in her parents, who owned an office storage and relocation business. Growing up, she helped them move boxes and saw the difficulty in “basically bootstrapping for 30 years,” she says. At the dinner table, she listened to conversations about the difficulty they had making payroll or whether they would need to refinance the house to make it through the quarter.

While it was hard for her to leave her job at JPMorgan Chase because of the stability it offered, she knew she could do so much more if she could get people to believe in her idea, and that kept her motivated.

She found great allies. When Ringelmann was at the University of California, Berkeley, she was struggling with her concept, which still didn’t have a technology component. One of her classmates, Eric Schell, introduced her to fellow UC Berkeley student and tech guy Slava Rubin, suggesting that she create the company as an online funding platform, which it is today. The three cofounded the company.