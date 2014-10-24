Watch Blake Griffin And Chris Paul Do Sketch Comedy On Adult Swim

As we all know, pro athletes and intentional comedy don’t always mix. For every Derek Jeter’s Taco Hole , there’s a Kazaam . The odds of public ridicule and social media shaming are astronomical.





But Los Angeles Clippers Blake Griffin and Chris Paul are jumping in with both feet with a sketch comedy/sneaker ad hybrid for Jordan Brand and Adult Swim. The NBA stars have new shoes launching just a month apart–the CP3.VIII and Super.Fly 3, respectively–and decided to team up on the marketing launch. The two five-minute episodes of BGCPTV in HD air on the network on October 24 and 31 at 12:12 a.m., but forever online.

Luckily for Griffin and Paul, the first episode of the series, created with agency Wieden+Kennedy New York and The Chappelle Show co-creator Neal Brennan, is actually pretty funny. They’re far from the Athlete Acting School of Wood Faces And Bad Timing, and obviously have some comedic chemistry and are comfortable in front of the camera.





We see Griffin explain that Paul’s famous speed doesn’t quite translate off the court, while Paul points out Griffin’s lack of vertical abilities in the real world. Things go a it off the rails with a bizarre talk show featuring fans who overreact to their playing abilities, but the funniest part of that is how the ball players seem to be the most natural actors in it.

It’s a noble swing at some original content and worth checking out for fans, but let’s just hope it doesn’t become a trend that subjects us to too many athletes trying to act.





More bits of related content released throughout the week between episodes on Jordan Brand’s site and social channels.