Let’s Make This The Last Story About A Celebrity Using Twitter You Ever Read

And, finally–the Wall Street Journal, the BBC, CNN, and just about every major media outlet wants you to know–Queen Elizabeth II sent her first tweet on Friday.

Which, I hope, signifies an end to an era of media coverage: A day when we can finally admit that pretty much every public figure worth her crumpets is on social media, and that someone being active in the Twitterverse is no more surprising than someone hiring a public relations person.

According to Pew Research, 74% of online adults use social media and 19% use Twitter. Being active on social media is far from an exceptional behavior.

Early on, some first tweets signified the growing power of Twitter or, as was the case when Mark Zuckerberg started tweeting in 2009, the possibility of an acquisition. They were meaningful. But since then the number of ways to make the best of a “someone sent a Tweet” story has dwindled:

It doesn’t have to be this way. The thing about articles that have no news value whatsoever is that, if you stop clicking on them, news outlets will stop writing them. You can make a difference! Let’s make this the last celebrity Twitter story you ever read.