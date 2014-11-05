The Newest Alternative To Antibiotics Is Sticky, Gross, And Already Inside You

We produce about one gallon of it every day. It covers 2,000 square feet of our bodies. And it plays a crucial role in lubricating our movements and protecting against disease.

This miracle substance? Mucus.

Mucus plays all sorts of vital roles in our lives, and yet it’s a surprisingly undervalued resource, says Katharina Ribbeck, a professor at MIT and a leading mucus researcher.

“We think about skin as the main barrier, but it’s only about two square meters,” she says. “Mucus goes unnoticed because we know it as snot typically, and most of its function is internalized.”





Ribbeck’s lab is trying to uncover what makes mucus so special, and how we might potentially synthesize it and apply it. Artificial versions of mucus could eventually become alternatives to antibiotics and have a range of industrial uses, like keeping ship hulls free from “biofouling“–damaging build-ups of natural material on wet surfaces.

Her research focuses on mucin polymers that are thought to give mucus its qualities. “When microbes team up, they can produce toxins at much higher concentrations and become difficult to manage by the immune system,” Ribbeck explains.

“To achieve that they need to communicate with one another. One of the effects of the mucins is to dampen that communication. It’s like they keep kids in different rooms and close the door, so they can’t cause so much damage.”