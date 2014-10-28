Toasting The Light And Dark Of Creative Genius In Dylan Thomas Biopic “A Poet In New York”

Three minutes into Andrew Davies’s biopic A Poet in New York , Dylan Thomas jauntily cuts to the grim heart of the matter when his Manhattan friend asks “How are you doing?” Thomas replies, “Apart from a spot of gout, the gastritis of course, and the asthma, piles, warts and carbuncles, a bit of cirrhosis, a touch of TB, brittle bones and an overwhelming sense of panic and terror, I’m absolutely tip top.”

The BBC America TV movie, debuting October 29, stands as a bittersweet love letter from Davies, who wrote the screenplay, to his boyhood idol, played in the film by Tom Hollander. Long before creating the original House of Cards and adapting Pride and Prejudice for television, Davies wanted to be a poet just like Dylan Thomas.

Speaking from his London home, Davies recalls that as a schoolboy orator, “I read ‘The Hand That Signed the Paper’ and was blown away. Then my English teacher told me Dylan Thomas came from South Wales, which is where I grew up, and his father was a teacher, just as my father was a teacher.”

Davies continues, “In my late teens, I thought, ‘I want to go to London like Dylan did and get drunk and have lots of women and lead the bohemian life.’ Unfortunately, most of my early work was very bad sub-Dylan Thomas poetry until I realized my gift wasn’t for poetry at all; it was for drama and writing dialogue.”

For A Poet in New York, Davies draws on those talents to chronicle the 1953 week-long Manhattan debauch that culminated in Dylan Thomas’s death from drink at age 39. Taking a break from writing the second season of PBS Masterpiece series Mr. Selfridge, Davies talks to Co.Create about the protean gifts and equally prodigious burdens borne by the man who wrote “Do not go gentle into that good night.”





“I think one factor in Dylan Thomas’s decline is that he was hopeless with money,” Davies says. “He actually earned quite a lot in his lifetime but it slipped through his fingers. He was beset with debt and tax demands and that wound up damaging his marriage. By the time we meet him in A Poet in New York, he was basically fucked.”

It didn’t have to be that way. Davies, who prepared for the movie by reading 30 books of biography and related Dylan Thomas ephemera, says “Dylan wasted a lot of time writing enormously long begging letters to his friends, the object of which was to borrow five shillings.”