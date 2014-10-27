Here’s A Carry-On Bag That James Bond Could Get Behind

If you’ve ever faced the prospect of attending a wedding in sweatpants, due to a missing bag; paid a fine for exceeding a carry-on weight limit; or boxed out fellow passengers for access to your gate’s lone electrical socket, the Bluesmart suitcase may be the answer to your prayers.

The connected luggage, which pairs with iOS and Android apps, includes a bevy of features designed to anticipate air travel’s potential pitfalls. Proximity notifications and a location tracker help to you keep tabs on your bag, even when out of sight. A built-in scale allows you to weigh your belongings before you get to the front of the check-in line. And when your phone dies, you can charge it using outlets built into the bag’s exterior pockets. Plus, you can use your phone or smartwatch to lock and unlock the bag.





“With the advent of microcomputers and the Internet of Things we have the opportunity to prevent these problems while providing a smarter option to travelers of the connected generation,” says Bluesmart cofounder Brian Chen.

To date his team’s Indiegogo campaign has raised $335,259, far exceeding the its $50,000 goal, with 31 days still to go.

All those features don’t come cheap: Bluesmart expects the suitcase to retail for at least $450 (campaign backers pay $235). But with a refined silhouette that includes a sleek, lightweight polycarbonate body and electric blue accents on the handle and wheels, there’s a good chance that plenty of road warriors will be happy to shell out for the convenience.

