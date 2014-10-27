advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Can Instacart Win The Battle For Your Grocery List?

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

It’s a service that is going head-to-head with Fresh Direct and AmazonFresh, and they don’t have a single truck or a warehouse full of groceries. At Instacart, CEO Apoorva Mehta, wants to take on the grocery delivery giants with software and people looking to make a few extra bucks. In the video above, we ride along with Instacart driver Laura Barnum, to see what it takes to get the goods delivered to the user in under an hour.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life