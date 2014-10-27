Can Instacart Win The Battle For Your Grocery List?

It’s a service that is going head-to-head with Fresh Direct and AmazonFresh, and they don’t have a single truck or a warehouse full of groceries. At Instacart, CEO Apoorva Mehta, wants to take on the grocery delivery giants with software and people looking to make a few extra bucks. In the video above, we ride along with Instacart driver Laura Barnum, to see what it takes to get the goods delivered to the user in under an hour.