Dedicated Sneakerheads Find Adidas Nirvana On A Quiet Street In Argentina

If you were a collector of vintage sneakers then your fantasy might be to time-travel back to the eighties and have a good rummage in a sports store stacked to the ceiling with long-lost Adidas products.

Four aficionados of Adidas sneakers were able to do exactly that, but without the need for time travel. They only had to get to Argentina.

It all began when Gary Aspden, a London-based Adidas brand consultant, received an email tip-off about a store in a suburb of Buenos Aires, which was apparently frozen in time. Photos of the shop’s interior showed row upon row of Adidas light blue boxes. He discussed it with colleague and fellow devotee Mike Chetcuti. “It seemed way too good to be true,” Chetcuti says, “A shop full of rare Adidas? In 2014? It couldn’t be… or could it?”

They spoke to a contact in Argentina and asked if someone could go and verify the store was for real. The contact reported that everything looked like it did in the photos but was unable to confirm the contents of the boxes or the condition of the stock. “Were we prepared to risk traveling all that way for what could be a shop full of children’s rugby boots, ice skates and swimming costumes?” says Chetcuti, “Of course we were.”

Chetcuti and Aspden describe themselves as Adidas “enthusiasts”. This is like saying Imelda Marcos had a passing interest in high heels (don’t call them “sneakerheads” though; they are from the north of England, where people like trainers).

Around the same time, Aspden was curating an exhibition of what could be described as a “greatest hits” of Adidas footwear. Much of the exhibition is sourced from his personal collection of more than 800 pairs. Eight hundred.





Aspden and Chetcuti were joined on the 17-hour flight by Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown, himself an avid collector, and British designer, Robert Brooks who has been nurturing a collection for more than 20 years. They were accompanied by filmmaker Greg Bond.