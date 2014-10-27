Why There Are Too Many Chiefs And Not Enough Innovation

Over the years this country has seen a steep rise in job title inflation. It seems there is a “chief” of everything you can possibly think of. From Chief Creative Officers to Chief Strategy Officers to Chief Finance Officers to Chief Marketing Officers to Chief Innovation Officers. But what do all these chiefs do?

The truth of the matter is that they don’t do much more than what their previous lesser job title did. In the creative department, the Chief Creative Officer has replaced the Executive Creative Director who in turn has replaced the Creative Director. There used to be a time when the Creative Director was the most sought after title. Now I’m unsure as to how much creative directing an actual creative director does.

In fact, the hierarchy of titles has gotten so out of control that on any one job there can be a Chief Creative Officer, an Executive Creative Director, a Creative Director, and an Associate Creative Director, leaving some poor 25-year-old placement team doing all the work.

We could just shrug our shoulders and say it doesn’t really matter. But in some deeper psychological way it does matter, for two reasons. One, hierarchies are a completely outmoded way of working, and two, self-important titles speak of a self-regarding industry. Both of which are not healthy reflections of how our industry should operate.

In today’s world agencies need to operate in a much more agile way: Clients demand more services faster, but of the same quality. Rather than find ways to resolve this it seems agencies are hell-bent on sustaining hierarchies designed to work against it. Tech companies don’t have this problem; they create flat structures with teams of highly qualified discipline specialists working together.

To do this you only need one chief, the CEO. Everyone else needs to be either at partner/director level or a doer. This negates the need for layers of management. By organizing as such you can enable rapid creative development, which in turn eradicates the need for sign-off and the creation of bottlenecks of workflow.

If the client wants to be part of the project team they can be, and with no hierarchy their issues can then be quickly served. Being part of the journey with shared ownership more often leads to better, not worse creative work.