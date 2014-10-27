3 Tips For Identifying The Key Players In The Compensation Game

Have you ever wanted to work for a startup? Do you know what type of compensation–and how much –to ask for? Who do you ask? What if a Fortune 500 company was hiring you? Would you ask for the same type of compensation? How would you begin the discussion, and with whom?

Compensation is a game, a game with high risk and high rewards, a game that requires theory, strategy, and execution. And compensation is a game that has many players. Like any well-trained athlete, employees need to learn to how play the game.

Each company approaches compensation based on critical factors. These actors include the company’s industry, financial situation, and business goals. The players in the compensation game vary from employees to board members, and each player is involved to varying degrees. Their level of influence is not the same.

To master the compensation game, employees need to study the players and their degrees of influence. Why waste time and energy with people that can’t influence your desired outcomes? By identifying the players, people can understand who’s controlling the ball and who is calling the plays.

Here are three tips for better understanding of what to ask for, how to ask for it, and when to ask for it.

Who discusses your compensation with you? Does that person just relay the information or get involved in the decision-making process?

Who is involved in the process for determining compensation and awards? Human Resources? Board members? Certain executives? Who exercises the most control over the process? What are their main goals when making compensation decisions?