Paul Allen Donates $100 Million To Fight Ebola

Paul Allen, Microsoft’s cofounder, just donated $100 million to the fight against Ebola . The donation, announced today at a Seattle press conference, will go toward supplies for humanitarian aid workers, training, lab equipment, and employees for Liberian health care providers (in collaboration with the University of Massachusetts Medical School), and creation of a new crowdfunding website called TackleEbola . Allen’s announcement follows a previous earmarking of $26 million to the Centers for Disease Control and several other medical group.

“The Ebola virus is unlike any health crisis we have ever experienced and needs a response unlike anything we have ever seen,” Allen said in a press release. “To effectively contain this outbreak and prevent it from becoming a global epidemic, we must pool our efforts to raise the funds, coordinate the resources and develop the creative solutions needed to combat this problem. I am committed to doing my part in tackling this crisis.”

A number of influential tech industry figures have been donating large sums to the fight against Ebola in the past month. Last week, Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan donated $25 million to the Centers for Disease Control Foundation.