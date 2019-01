This has been quite a week for Pet Week and to cap it off, we are going to be doing something silly for a few hours on Oct. 24th:

Tweet us a picture of your beautiful pet with #fastpet between 12 p.m.-2 p.m. EST on Friday and we will put him/her on the cover of Fast Company!

An example of what this mock cover glory looks like below. Amazing, right? (That handsome fellow is named Riff Raff, btw.)