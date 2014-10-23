Uber Cancels Sexist “Hot Chick” Promotion

This week in Lyon, France, Uber joined forces with a app named Avions de Chasse on a promotion that promised Uber customers free, 20-minute rides with “hot chick” drivers. But after the story made the rounds, the partnership was “canceled immediately,” an Uber spokesperson told Business Insider .

Avions de Chasse describes itself thusly on its English website:

“Avions de chasse” is the French term for “fighter jets”, but also the colloquial term to designate an incredibly hot chick. Lucky you! the world’s most beautiful “Avions” are waiting for you on this app. Seat back, relax and let them take you on cloud 9!

Avions de Chasse Website

BuzzFeed’s coverage of the story prompted the cancellation and deletion of the page on Uber’s website promoting the deal. Before the page was taken down, it read, “Become the luckiest co-pilot of Lyon…It’s going to be the most beautiful thing on Earth,” and included this sexist gem: “Who said women don’t know how to drive?”

The Uber spokesperson went on to tell Business Insider, “It was a clear misjudgment by the local team and we apologize to the Uber community.”

A “clear misjudgment” indeed. What’s next? Domino’s promising a “hot chick” will deliver your hot pizza in 30 minutes or less?