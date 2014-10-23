Happiness Is… A Coach Handbag With Snoopy On It?

This week, it unveiled its first mobile app. Developed by Isobar, the app does things like allow users to find stores, and shop limited edition collections, which brings us to the other Coach first, which is also probably a first for any other maker of leather goods.

The brand has launched the Coach X Peanuts Collection, a collaboration that has brought Charles M. Schulz’s famous characters to Coach’s handbags, accessories and clothing. The collection launched at Colette in Paris earlier this month but comes to Coach.com October 24 and to stores November 1. “Coach has for so many years been an American institution so it seems fitting to honor that heritage with iconography that captures moments in American pop culture,” said Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers in a statement. “Peanuts and Snoopy were a rite of passage for a generation and continue to be so emotive–there’s a particular image of joyful Snoopy that I’ve always loved and have in our studio that manages to capture so much feeling and emotion in a sketch. I was intrigued by the idea of taking that image and playfulness but subverting it. A rebellious spirit is contrasted with reassuringly natural Coach leather to create something unexpected.”

The idea of a full, black leather Snoopy doll, as well as satchels, totes, duffles, folios, wallets, key chains and bracelets may seem odd, but remember that cartoon fashion collabos are so hot right now.





The new app will enable Peanuts/Coach fans to get photobombed by Snoopy and the gang, and will bring the characters to life in-store via augmented reality. Users can also find out which Peanuts characters they’re most like with a quiz.

Now can someone over at Burberry get going on a Bob’s Burgers collection?