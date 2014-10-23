Christian Bale Will Play Steve Jobs In Upcoming Film

So much so, it seems, that Bale didn’t even have to audition for the role in the movie, which is reportedly based on the Steve Jobs biography by Walter Isaacson. The film is being written by Sorkin and directed by Trainspotting‘s Danny Boyle.

If nothing else, Bale will have the advantage of his performance being compared to Ashton Kutcher’s portrayal of the Apple cofounder in Jobs last year, which drew reviews like this one from the New York Times: “Mr. Kutcher’s tendency to cap so many emotional scenes with small, self-satisfied smiles is especially unfortunate because they can’t help but bring to mind his other career as a pitchman for digital cameras.”

Bale, who is coming off of a critically adored role in American Hustle (for which he scored his second Oscar nomination), is a far more intriguing choice to play the complicated, endlessly analyzed Jobs. At one point Leonardo DiCaprio had reportedly been in talks for the role, but he recently decided against taking it on.