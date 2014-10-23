Here’s Who Paid Almost $1 Million For A 1976 Apple Computer

The tech news cycle has been utterly dominated by all things Apple these last few weeks, but it’s an almost 40-year-old piece of Apple hardware that’s grabbing everyone’s attention today. This week, a 1976 Apple-1 computer, which retailed for $666.66 back in the day, was sold at auction for a whopping $905,000.

Bonham’s History of Science, a U.K.-based auction house, sold the equipment to curators at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan. In a statement released by the museum, president Patricia Mooradian says, “We look at how the items will expand our ability to tell the important stories of American culture and its greatest innovators [and] Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs put technology directly in the hands of the people with the creation of the Apple-1, completely altering the way we work and live.”

More specifically, the museum’s “new” Apple-1 is one of only 50 originally produced at the time and is still in “operational condition” nearly 40 years later. Once the Henry Ford Museum works out a way to safely transport the computer from New York City to its new Midwestern home it will go on permanent display, no doubt freaking out Millennials for years to come.