These Stunning, Simple Posters Tell The Story Of The Syrian Revolution

When the Syrian revolution began, Syrian-born graphic designer Fares Cachoux was living abroad. He couldn’t concentrate on his work–especially after his hometown was bombed–so he quit his job, and used his talents to tell the country’s story .

“As a Syrian artist, that was naturally considered as a duty,” Cachoux says. “Every Syrian has to contribute to help the Syrian population that is suffering from this mass massacre. I opted to document some crucial moments of this revolution through these posters, using a visuals able to go beyond language barriers.”





Simple silhouettes depict brutal events like the Houla massacre in 2012, when 108 people were killed, including dozens of children. In one poster, a bird represents a musician who wrote protest songs against President Assad, and was later murdered. Another, showing a citizen struggling to carry a Syria-shaped boulder up a flight of stairs, represents the struggle in Cachoux’s hometown of Homs.

“Everyday, the Syrian revolution produces very strong moments and scenes, some are horrific and bloody, while others are full of heroism and tender, surrealism and craziness,” Cachoux says. “Generally, the idea comes from the emotional shock generated by the event in the mind and soul. It’s something the person can’t ignore.”





He hopes that the posters may reach some people who aren’t necessarily looking at photographs of the war in the news.

“Photography, on one hand, is more like a raw reality, it is detailed and has a direct relation with the subject, and can be disturbing to the point that people avoid to see or use it,” he says. “Graphic design, on the other hand, uses a different mechanism to convey the message. It is controlled and very subtle and aims at a broader symbolic target.”

Ultimately, he hopes more people around the world will learn about the horrific events unfolding in Syria. “I always hope that the simplicity of the graphic style helps the viewer to link the image to the parallel real life event, revives the curiosity to search, read and to know more about what is happening in Syria,” he says.