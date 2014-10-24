Little Girls Drop F-Bombs, LeBron Goes Home: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

Wow, people can get fired up over children swearing. Even the comments on our post about FCKH8’s “F-Bombs for Feminism” spot got rolling in the gutter (and that was only a mildly acrid taste of the vomitous spew on YouTube).

It’s not the first time the brand has attracted negative attention for a T-shirt. Its Ferguson-related “Hey White People” campaign, showing African American youths from Ferguson talking frankly about race, was criticized for putting adult words in the mouths of kids and exploiting the Ferguson situation for profit. Even Race Forward, the organization that the campaign was intended to promote, said it wouldn’t accept any donations from the sales.

Looks like little girls dropping F-bombs is no less controversial, but whether you agree with it or not, the brand makes a good point. Aren’t the longstanding issues of gender equality and violence against women more offensive than a few spoken “fucks”? You may not agree with the potty-mouths, but the rage aimed at the campaign might be put to better use against the issues it was aiming to raise awareness for.

Read more about that campaign and the rest of our picks for this week’s best in brand creativity.

What: An exorcism of the snackiest order.

Who: Snickers, LatinWorks

Why We Care: The brand’s “You’re Not You When You’re Hungry” campaign has become a bit of a legacy. It’s been four years since Betty White took a tackle during the Super Bowl but the brand continues to find ways to keep it fresh and funny. Case in point, the ornery and demon-possessed parents during this Halloween party. The power of snacks compels you!

What: A short doc for The Mentor Act, a bill proposing that mentorship be made a legal excusal of jury duty.

Who: Barton F. Graf 9000, Esquire

Why We Care: The idea is, by making mentorship a substitute for jury duty, the more help we give young men during their formative years and the less likely they’re going to end up in front of a jury later on. It’s one thing to tell us that mentorship can help keep young men out of trouble, it’s another to illustrate the point through the very real stories of actual prisoners. It’s not overly sensational, just matter-of-fact.

What: LeBron James goes back to Akron in this stylish spot that plucks the hometown heartstrings.

Who: Beats By Dre, R/GA

Why We Care: A major anthem spot heralding the return of the King to Cleveland and Ohio. Backed by Hozier’s “Take Me To Church,” we have scenes of LeBron working hard to get ready for the new season cut with images of his childhood. This is emo-sport advertising at its best. Its also been spliced into a series of shorter spots, narrated by LeBron and his mom, talking about things like growing up in Akron means to him, going to a predominantly white high school, and how much of an influence his mom has been on his life.